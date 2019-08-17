8 people killed in a hotel fire

Eight people were killed and ten others were wounded in a hotel fire. The tragic accident took place in Odessa, a port city in Ukraine on today early morning. The fire broke at Tokyo Star hotel.

Around 150 people were evacuated from the area. Some 65 firefighters backed by 13 emergency vehicles put out the blaze three hours later.

Police initiated an investigation about the accident. The police will investigate the possible violations of fire safety requirements and causes of the fire were being established.

Odessa is a Black Sea port 475 kilometres south of Ukraine’s capital Kiev.