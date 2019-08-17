“A Chief Minster as Strong as Himalayas” Sandeepananda Girl Heaps Praise on Kerala C.M and Kerala Public.(Facebook Post)

Kerala, even before it could recover from the ravages of the flood during 2018, has been hit by another. Once again, Kerala’s general public has stepped up to the occasion, providing all the assistance they can to the distressed flood victims. Left-leaning Hindu Preacher Sandeepananda Giri praised Kerala and said its not anymore ‘God’s Own Country, but it is the Country of Gods”.

“The priest who gave his ear ring to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund, Noushad who gives all his dress in his shop to the victims, the Mosque authorities which allowed autopsy to be conducted inside Mosque, Mayor’s over 70 loads of essentials, the district collector who cannot control the youngsters who volunteer to clean the houses… above all, a Chief minister as strong as Himalaya. Don’t call this God’s own country, this is the country of Gods,” he wrote on Facebook.

Check out the original post below.