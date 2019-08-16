Flood Relief Works: A Facebook post exposes the ‘double-stand’ of CPM MLA

P.V.Anvar, the independent MLA backed by CPM is in the front of rescue and relief operations in Nilambur and Kavalappara, the areas hit by flood and a massive landslide. Anvar was been praised by CPM supporters and media.

But now a Facebook post shared on social media by Rahul Mamkootathil, the national secretary of National Students Union (NSU), the student’s wing Congress has questioned this. Rahul has raised severe criticism and also he points out the double stand of P.V.Anvar.

Rahul has said that around 10 landslides have occurred in Kakkadampoyyil where the water theme park of Anvar is situated. He accuses that the water theme park which was built by destructing the hill was the reason for the landslides.

Anvar’s water theme park and a check dam have been a subject of heated discussion and controversy. The high court of Kerala has asked to remove the check dam.

Read full Facebook Post: