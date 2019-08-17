Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actresses accuse  a director of sending obscene content and offering her adult film

Aug 17, 2019, 03:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has revealed the details of her earlier allegations against Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Earlier, the actress has alleged that filmmaker RGV wanted her to work in the adult film industry. She also accused him of sending her obscene videos and messages.

She said that she has approached Varma for some work with her profile but the director has sent her some obscene messages instead. RGV has sent her a script which only contained sex scenes. On asking him further about the plot, he replied that this film is for the adult market and just like Sunny Leone, Sherlyn too would benefit from this experience.

But the actress also made it clear that she did not approach the police against the director as he didn’t send messages on the Internet, but he sent messages on WhatsApp. Also, he didn’t force her to consider his film. He just said to read the script and give him honest feedback.

