Congress Leader Under House Arrest, This is How Rahul Gandhi Responded

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and spokesperson Ravinder Sharma have been kept under house arrest by Police. The incident has evoked a strong reaction from Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he asked when this ‘madness’ is going to end.

“I strongly condemn the arrest of our J&K PCC Chief, Shri Ghulam Ahmed Mir & spokesperson, Shri Ravinder Sharma in Jammu today. With this unprovoked action against a national political party, the Govt has delivered democracy another body blow. When will this madness end?” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the state government’s action of arresting Ravindra Sharma.