District Collector Asked to Withdraw Complaint Against CPI(M) Leader Who Collected Money from Flood Victims

In a shocking video, Omanakuttan, a CPI(M) local committee member in Kurupankulangara, was seen collecting money from distressed people in the flood relief camp at Cherthala in Alappuzha district. In visuals aired by a news channel, Omanakutttan was seen asking money from people as the rent for a vehicle that brought essential materials to the camp.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed against Omanakutan by Cherthala Thahasildar, but now, Revenue Principal Secretary has ordered district collector to withdraw the case against Omanakuttan, since he found that the money was collected with ‘good intent’ and not to serve his ‘personal interests’. Venu Vasudevan, Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, explained why Omanakuttan has been acquitted from the charges. Check out his Facebook post.

Yesterday, the district committee of the party had intervened in the issue and Omanakuttan was suspended from the party until the investigation on the matter is done. Minister G Sudhakaran had visited the camp, spent time there and evaluated the situation and found that there are lapses from the authorities in arranging facilities for the distressed victims.

