Floodwaters reach Chandrababu Naidu’s residence

Floodaters from the River krisha have reached the residence of former chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli in Guntur.

With officials releasing about 7.68 lakh cusecs of water from Prakasam Barrage, the former CM’s residence, located about 10 km upstream, has been affected from the backwaters.

It was earlier asserted that the floodwater will be rising to further levels

It was assertd that Mr Naidu’s personal staff has already moved the household articles to the first floor.