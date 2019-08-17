Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in critical condition

The health condition of former union minister Arun Jaitley has worsened. It is reported that the senior BJP leader who is admitted in AIIMS is in critical condition. Jaitley is in the ventilator. The report says that his body is not responding to medicines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr.harshvardhanan has visited Jaitley in the hospital.

Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS on August 9 after his condition was worsened. Arun Jaitley is suffering from kidney problems for the last two years. He has not contested in the last general election due to his health condition. He has undergone a kidney transplant surgery on May 14 last year. He has undergone bariatric surgery to correct the wight in September 2014.