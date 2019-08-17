India suspends ‘Thar Express’

On Friday, the Indian Railways has suspended the the ‘Thar Express’ train runnning to Pakistan. The weekly train connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan. The North Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma informed that the train’s scheduled journey on Friday night will not take place.

The train services on both up and down lines have been suspended till further orders. Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur to Munabao.