Indian businessman commits suicide after killing family

A debt-ridden Indian businessman had committed suicide after killing his whole family. The shocking incident took place in Gundalpet in Chamrajnagar district in Karnataka. The man before killing himself has killed his parents, pregnant wife and six-year-old wife.

Om Prakash Bhattacharya aged 38 has killed his wife Nikitha (30) son Arya Krishna (4), his parents, Nagaraja Bhattacharya (65) and Hema (60). The bodies of the deceased were found in a field near a resort where they were staying.

As per the police, Omprakash and his family are from Mysore and they drove to the rented farmhouse near Bandipur for an overnight stay on Thursday. He sent away his driver and an attendant. After dinner, the family went to a field where Omprakash allegedly shot his parents, wife and son, before shooting himself with a pistol in the wee hours.

All four were shot at point-blank range in the forehead before Omprakash shot himself in his mouth. A pistol found next to his body has been identified as a .32 calibre GSF Ashani make. According to police, the pistol belonged to Omprakash’s personal bodyguard Nagesh.