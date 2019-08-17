James Bond Aston Martin DB5 sold at auction for this record price

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 used to promote the James Bond film ‘Thunderball’ has been auctioned off for $6.4 million (?45.53 crore), making it the most-expensive DB5 ever. The car includes 13 modifications created for Bond, including a Browning .30-caliber machine gun in each bumper, revolving license plates, a retractable rear bulletproof screen and a passenger-seat ejection system.

Barney Ruprecht, of the auctioneer RM Sotheby’s, said: “We are beyond thrilled … and proud to have set a new record for the most valuable DB5 sold at auction. Beyond this new auction record, the enormous amount of interest in the car and excitement surrounding it ahead of the auction solidifies its status as the ‘most famous car in the world’, along with the collector car hobby’s great respect for the Aston Martin brand.”

The car is not the one used in the filming, but it is an almost exact replica commissioned by film-maker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for Thunderball.