Kashmir Issue: This Is What Donald Trump Advised Imran Khan to Do

Pakistan has been desperately trying to get the International community involved in the Kashmir issue but with little avail so far. Together with China, they took the issue to UNSC where it failed to garner the support of International leaders.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has advised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve the Kashmir issue by discussing with India. It was during a phone conversation that Trump pushed for talks between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

“Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan’s concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to regional peace,” said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He also added that the two had a cordial “cordial conversation”, and agreed to keep in touch over the Kashmir dispute.