Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Lisa Haydon, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child.

Lisa’s first child, Zack was born on May 17, 2017, to Lisa and husband Dino Lalwani. Lisa was quick to shed her baby fat and showed off her fitter than ever body on social media. Lisa became an inspiration to many women who were battling post-partum depressions.