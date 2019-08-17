Latest NewsIndia

Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS : Video

Aug 17, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
A  massive fire broke out on the second floor of the PC block of the All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on today. Till now no casualties have been reported. As many as 34 fire tenders reached the spot and firefighting operations are currently on.

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at AIIMS now.

The PC Block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, and it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital. The Emergency Lab has been closed down due to the fire. Patients at the ABI-AB7 wards were shifted out to the Rajendra Prasad Centre and other safe areas.

It is suspected that a short circuit has caused the fire accident.

 

