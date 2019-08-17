Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS : Video

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the PC block of the All India Insititute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on today. Till now no casualties have been reported. As many as 34 fire tenders reached the spot and firefighting operations are currently on.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Delhi's AIIMS, no casualty reported Read more here>>https://t.co/9y74NMuZWk pic.twitter.com/SPHagHa5X7 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 17, 2019

Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at AIIMS now.

Fire at AIIMS: A total of 34 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. AIIMS has closed the emergency department which is close to the spot. pic.twitter.com/KTnCpMLQKL — Rebellious Psychiatrist (@DrRebellious) August 17, 2019

The PC Block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, and it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital. The Emergency Lab has been closed down due to the fire. Patients at the ABI-AB7 wards were shifted out to the Rajendra Prasad Centre and other safe areas.

Delhi: Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). No casualty reported till now. pic.twitter.com/MDvvQH2NpK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

It is suspected that a short circuit has caused the fire accident.