“Modi is Killing innocent Terrorists” Pro-Pakistani Anchor’s Admission Evokes Laughter Across Social Media. Don’t Miss this(VIDEO)

The Narendra Modi government has a firm grip over the affairs of Kashmir and post the Pulwama incident, the security forces have managed to neutralize a number of terrorists. With the abrogation of Article 370, the terrorists have found it further difficult to push their agenda in the valley. In a video that surfaced on internet recently, in what appears to be a protest at White House(Not verified)a news anchor was seen talking to a few protestors.

“Kashmir is for Kashmiris, Indian forces needs to go back,” says the news anchor before lending the mic towards the protestors. One among them, protestors, then echoes the same view.

“Kashmir is for Kashmiris, not for India, not for Pakistan,” she said.

The anchor then gets the mic back and said: “MODI IS KILLING INNOCENT TERRORISTS”. Social media has taken up the video and wonders how one can combine the words ‘Innocent’ and ‘Terrorists’. The video was shared by Islamic scholar Imam Mohammad Tawhidi. Check out the video.