P.M Modi Calls For Population Control, Here is What Asaddudin Owaisi Said About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence day Speech had expressed concern over “population explosion” in the country, saying it causes a number of challenges for the coming generations. He also added that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the problem. But All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi felt that the prime minister Modi was coming up with “discarded and intrusive” ideas of governance.

Majority of India is young & productive, but this advantage will only last till 2040 . @PMOIndia is clueless about what how to utilise this advantage, so he’s coming up with discarded & intrusive ideas of governance that shirk his own responsibility,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Congress veteran P Chidambaram had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcements on population control, respect for wealth creators and shunning single-use plastic.