Ratheesh as MD of Consumer Fed: News Anchor Explains the Absence of Congress Leaders From the Discussion and You Need to Listen to it

In a shocking move, the Kerala Government has decided to appoint a person facing corruption charges-K.A Ratheesh as the Managing Director of Consumerfed. He was listed as accused by the CBI in corruption cases while serving as MD of Cashew Development Corporation. and the UDF government had expelled him. LDF government has given him a clean chit on a number of cases and has now elevated him as the MD of Consumer fed. Asianet News Channel took the topic for their prime time discussion and it was conspicuous by the absence of any Congress leaders. Anchor Vinu V John explained why they were not represented in the panel.

“Usually in topics where the ruling government are on defensive, the opposition will respond quickly and be a part of discussions like this. But with the issue of Ratheesh, every Congress leader we approached said’We need permission to come’. Later when we call them, they say they can’t make it. Newshour doesn’t know what or who are these remote controls from whom they should take permission from. Is it Mullappaly Ramachandran or Ramesh Chennithala? But if any Congress leader is watching this, please let someone respond,” said Vinu.

Later in the discussion, it was revealed by certain panelists that both UDF and LDF leaders have been beneficiaries of Ratheesh’s corrupt moves and hence they have refrained themselves from speaking against him.