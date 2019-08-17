Release date of ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ announced

The release date of the big-budget film directed by Priyadarshan ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’ was announced. The makers of the film have informed that the film will be released on March 26, 2020.

The shooting of the film has been completed earlier this year. The post-production work of the film is progressing. Since it is a VFX heavy film, the makers had informed that it might take up to a year to complete all the works. A Los Angeles based company is handling the VFX works. As per latest reports, the team is planning to wrap up works by early next year.

The period film based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV is directed by Priyadarshan. While Mohanlal plays the titular role, the cast also includes big stars from across the country. Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Ashok Selvan, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Fazil, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Perady, Nandu, Innocent, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and many others are part of the film.

Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the movie.