2 Local BJP leaders killed in separate incidents

Two local BJP leaders were killed in West Bengal. The village-level leaders of BJP were killed in two separate incidents in two districts of the state since Saturday evening.

In Birbhum district of the state, a BJP local leader Dalu Sheikh was killed by unidentified criminals on Saturday evening at Mirbandh village in the Labhpur area. Sheikh was attacked with bombs near his home. He died on the spot. He was attacked by unidentified criminals.

Local people staged an agitation and stopped the police from taking the body for post mortem examination. The police had to use force to disperse the people and resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Sheikh was a Communist Party of India (Marxist) member earlier.

BJP workers also alleged that they were attacked at the adjacent Hatia village on Sunday morning when they were passing through the village to hold an agitation outside Labhpur police station.

In the second incident, the body of Abdur Kader Mollah was fished out of the Kalnagini river in the Dholaghat area of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. Local fishermen found the body caught in one of their nets. He was missing from Friday.

The BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu accused that there is no law and order in the state. “There is no such thing as law and order in Bengal, especially in Birbhum district. Our workers are being repeatedly targeted by the Trinamool Congress,” he said.