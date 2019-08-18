Chandrayaan 2: India’s ‘Moon Mission’ will land on the lunar south polar region on this day

India’s prestigious indigenous ‘Moon Mission’, ‘Chndrayaan 2’ will land on the south polar region of Moon on September 7. This was informed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday.

“Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I’m doing, stay tuned,” tweeted ISRO.

Hello! This is Chandrayaan 2 with a special update. I wanted to let everyone back home know that it has been an amazing journey for me so far and I am on course to land on the lunar south polar region on 7th September. To know where I am and what I'm doing, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/qjtKoiSeon — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 had successfully entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory (LTT) on August 14, after its orbit was raised further. The final orbit raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-2 was successfully carried out at 2.21 a.m. by firing the spacecraft’s motors for 1,203 seconds

India’s Moon Mission will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover.

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the moon.