Engineering students arrested for peddling marijuana

Telangana police have arrested five engineering students for allegedly selling marijuana. They were selling marijuana to their fellow students IT officials. Eight kilograms of marijuana was seized from them. The arrested students have been identified as T Bhanu Teja Reddy, D Sai Naresh, K Akhil, Shaik Nayeem and K Saikumar.

The students have bought marijuana from Araku and Andhra Pradesh borders. They were selling the same in a higher price in the city.

The police arrested them while accidentally as the police were conducting a checking at Shamshabad when the two among the five were found carrying a bag suspiciously. The police stopped them and after checking their bag Marijuana was found inside the bag. They were taken to custody and after investigation the other three were arrested.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and they were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.