PM Narendra Modi launches the RuPay Card in Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, on Saturday launched the RuPay Card by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong.

”I am very happy that today we have launched RuPay card in Bhutan. It is our privilege that we have been a major partner in the development of Bhutan. India’s cooperation in Bhutan’s five-year plans will continue,”’the PM said.

Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan. It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan,” the PM added.