Police seize 185kg brown sugar

Manipur police on Saturday has seized 185 kilograms of narcotics drug in the state. The police have seized 184.66 kilograms of brown sugar which worth around 166 crore rupees in the international market.

Thoubal SP Ibomcha Singh has claimed that this is the biggest haul of narcotics drug in the whole of north-east. The narcotic drug was seized from the residential complex of Moijingmayum Md Muhammed during a raid. He has been arrested.

The raid was conducted with the help of a civil body set-up by Muslims which fight against drug usage and anti-social activity named ‘Anjuman’.

Manipur Police had seized 111 Kilogrammes of brown sugar from Lilong Turel Ahanbi in Thoubal District on June 29.