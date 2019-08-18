‘Sacred Games’ actress Kubbra Sait set the temperatures soaring in these sexy photos

Kubbra Sait has risen into fame after she acted in Netflix’s web series ‘Sacred Games. In the series has played the role of a transgender. After the success of this Netflix’s show, she went on to sign a couple of web series.

Kubbra Sait has also starred movies like Sultan, Ready, City of Lights and Gully Boy.

A look at Kubbra’s Instagram will tell you she’s not afraid to flaunt it either. Her timeline is a healthy mixture of fun, goofy shots that look endearing sprinkled in with some sexy pictures that will have your hearts beating double time.

Kubbra recently shot for a Vogue India story and the picture will make you speechless.