Waiter shot dead for being ‘too slow’

A waiter in the restaurant was killed by a customer for being slowly. The tragic incident took place in Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, France.

The customer who was enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris.

The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun. Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”, fled the scene. The police have filed a case and started an investigation. The killer is still on run.