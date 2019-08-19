Drunk driver runs over pedestrians, 7 Injured : Watch Video

At least seven people were injured after a man who was in an inebriated state drove his car over them on a footpath at HSR Layout locality Bangalore.

The incident took place yesterday at 3 PM when people were having their lunch on the footpath at 17th Cross, 7th phase in HSR Layout. Reports claimed that total seven people were injured, out of which 5 received minor injuries while 2 others (Goutham and Shankar) said to be in critical condition.

“It’s a case of drink and drive, where the driver was drunk and lost control over his driving, leading to a serious accident,” said an official from the HSR Layout traffic police station.

News agency ANI has tweeted the video of the accident which showed the speeding car coming straight off the the busy footpath, hitting pedestrians before coming to a halt.