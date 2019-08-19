ICC Rankings: India retains top position

In Cricket, the Indian cricket team has retained the top position International Cricket Council’s Test rankings released today. India is now on the top of the list with 113 points followed by New Zealand 111 points and South Africa 108 points.

In batsmen’s ranking, the Indian team captain Virat Kohli retained the top position. He has 922 points. Australian batsman Steve Smith ranks second with 913 points and the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is in the third position. Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is in the fourth position.

In bowler’s ranking, Australian bowler Pat Cummins is in the top of the list. Indian bowler Ravinder Jadeja is in the fifth position. R.Ashwin remained in the 10th.