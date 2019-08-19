Kerala flood hero Noushad gets a surprise gift from a UAE businessman

Noushad, the Indian street vendor who has become a social media sensation for his generosity during a Kerala relief drive, has accepted an invitation to fly to the UAE.

And he is hoping that with his visit, he would inspire many others to donate towards rescue and rebuilding operations in the south Indian state of Kerala. Noushad, a textile dealer and street vendor, shot to fame after giving away several sacks of clothes and dress materials for flood victims. Inspired by Noushad’s act of kindness, Dubai-based Malayali businessman Afi Ahmed offered him and his family an all-expenses paid UAE trip.

“His gesture has touched my heart,” Ahmed said on Facebook, announcing that he would be donating Rs100,000 and a trip to Dubai to Noushad and his family.It was an offer that Noushad had initially turned down and requested Ahmed to extend the funds towards flood relief instead.

But when Ahmed explained that his presence in the UAE would encourage more expats to donate and support relief drives, the humble vendor graciously accepted the invitation. Ahmed, managing director of Smart Travel, went from his hometown in Kannur to Ernakulam to meet with Noushad. Now, he and his family are just completing necessary documents, including passports, so they can travel to Dubai.