Kerala floods : Mohanlal to fund kids’ education of Razak Akkiparambil

Mohanlal has offered to sponsor the education of the two sons of Razak Akkiparambil, the Dubai resident who was killed in the floods in the south Indian state of Kerala last week.Razak, an employee of Our Own Indian School in Dubai, was in India for his daughter’s wedding, which took place a week earlier. He died after rescuing two children, including his son, who were trapped in the floodwaters in their hometown in Malappuram district. He was 42.

According to Razak’s brother-in-law Shareef, a team from Mohanlal’s charity – Viswasanthi – visited their house and handed over a cheque for Rs100,000 to clear the family’s immediate debts. The charity outfit is led by actor-director Major Ravi, a former army commander. “We got a compensation cheque of Rs100,000 in my sister Naseera’s name from Major Ravi. The children were given Rs5,000 each as well,” Shareef told Khaleej Times.

Razak is survived by his wife Naseera; daughter Shahida; and sons Allahuddin and Ameen. “The two boys had a phone conversation with Mohanlal who asked them what would help the family,” Shareef shared. Razak’s older son is a Grade 11 student and the younger boy is in Grade 9.