Man allow his wife to go with lover in exchange for sheep

In a bizarre incident, a man has let his wife go with her lover in exchange of 71 sheep. This strange love triangle took place in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The husband Rajesh has agreed his wife to go with her lover Umesh in exchange of 71 sheep. The trio did this in the presence of panchayat. It was the panchayat has asked the lover to compensate the husband with half of his sheep.

Rajesh’s wife eloped with Umesh on July 22. He brought the issue before the panchayat. The panchayat interrogated the couples and lover. Umesh and Rajesh’s wife expressed their willingness to live together. The woman has said that she is not happy with her married life.

The panchayat gave Umesh a choice to either have an extramarital affair or compensate his lover’s husband with half of his flock. He chose the second option.

But after somedays, Umesh’s father questioned the decision of panchayat and accused that Rajesh has stolen his flock. He complained to the police and the police have arrested Rajesh and took all the sheep from him.