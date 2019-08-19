Maoists surrender before police

In Chattisgarh, four Maoists including women has surrendered before the police on today. The Maoists have surrendered in Bastar in Bijapur district.

Two of the surrendered Maoists were carrying cash reward on their heads. The total reward on the two Maoists were 11 lakhs.

Among the surrendered Maoists, Rakesh Uika aged 26 has a reward of 8 lakh on his head. He is the section commander of the Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battallion no1. He is accused of carrying out many deadly attacks on security forces. He joined the Maoists party in 2010.

He was the main person behind 9 major attacks against the security forces. He is accused of organizing the attack in Bhiji in 2017 in which 12 security personnel were killed and in Kasalpad were 8 security personnel lost their lives.

The other surrendered Maoists Kukkem Sukku was active as deputy commander in military platoon no.13 of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists. He was rewarded 3 lakhs. He was also a teacher of a school run by the Maoists.

His wife Somari Kadtitwho is a teacher in a school run by Maoists and Budhru Modiam another commander of Maoists were also surrendered before the police.

The surrendered Maoists will be given Rs. 10,000 as encouragement money and will be provided assistance as per the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.