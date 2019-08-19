UAE to confer ‘highest civilian’ award to Indian Prime Minister

‘The order of Zayed’, the highest civilian award of UAE will be conferred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Prime Minister will be given this award on his visit to UAE in next week.

Earlier, the External Affairs Ministry has informed that Narendra Modi will visit UAE on August 23 to 24 and Bahrain on August 24-25.

” Prime Minister Narendra Modi would receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian decoration of the UAE which was conferred earlier in Aprile 2019 in recognition of the distinguished leadership of Prime Minister Modi for giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries. The award in the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed”, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The visit of Indian Prime Minister to two leading member nations of Organisation of Islamic Countries and the receiving the highest award is very much significant as Pakistan is protesting against India for scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Gulf countries have till now kept silence in the issue.