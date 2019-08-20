Chief Minister’s nephew arrested in Rs 354 crore bank fraud case

Business tycoon and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri was arrested in the alleged Rs 354 crore bank fraud case on Tuesday, 20 August, NDTV reported.

The CBI on Sunday, 18 August had booked Puri and the then Executive Director of Moser Baer and others in connection with the fraud case.

Besides Puri, the company and four other directors had also been booked by the central agency.

The agency had carried out searches at six locations including the residences and offices of the company and the accused directors.

Those booked include the company Moser Baer, Managing Director Deepak Puri, Directors Nita Puri, Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.