Commodity Market: Gold price hit record high

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal gold has today touched a record high. The price of the yellow metal has surged by Rs.200. Meanwhile, the price of silver was slipped today.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up by 0.4% and was selling at $.1501.50 per ounce. The US Gold futures rose by 0.1% to $.1513.40.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.200 to reach at Rs.38,770 and Rs.38,600 per 10 grams respectively. But the price of sovereign gold has slipped down Rs.200 to Rs.28,600 per 8 gram.

But the price of silver has dropped by Rs.1100 to Rs.43,900 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also sipped down by Rs.113 to Rs.43,422 per kilo. The price of silver coins also dropped by Rs.2000 to Rs.89,000 for buying and Rs.90,000 for selling of 100 pieces.