Govt.hospitals have no medicine: Man sells his mobile phone to buy ‘anti-rabies vaccine for treating his daughter

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man has to cell his mobile phone to buy ‘anti-rabies’ vaccine for treating his three-year-old daughter as the government hospital has no medicines in stock. The incident took place in Rohtak in Haryana.

The three-year-old daughter of a daily wage laborer was bitten by a street dog on her face. He rushed his daughter to a government hospital for taking the anti-rabies vaccine. The child Gunjan was given first aid at the Jhajjar hospital. And they referred the child to PGIMS in Rohtak. The doctors told him that they did not have the anti-rabies vaccine in stock.

But the PGIMS also has no medicine in stock and asked him to buy it from outside. As he has only had Rs.2000 and the vaccine from the private shop was worth Rs.45,00, he has to sell his cell-phone.