INX Media Scam:  High Court delivered a verdict on P.Chidambarom’s anticipatory bail plea: Details inside

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram faced a major setback in the Delhi High Court in a case related to INX Media Scam.

The Delhi High court has declined the anticipatory bail plea of P.Chidamabram in corruption and money laundering case.’

The investigating agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has opposed the plea of Chidambaram. The agencies emphasized that the custodial interrogation is required.

In 2017, CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs.305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the union finance minister at that time. The ED has also registered a case on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against him. Chidambaram’s son Karti is also named in these two cases.

Karti was arrested on 2018 February 28.