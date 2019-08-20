Islamic preacher Zakir Naik banned from giving speeches anywhere in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have now barred fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik from delivering public talks in all states in Malaysia.This, said the police, was done in the interest of national security.

Zakir Naik was grilled for over 10 hours by the Malaysian police in connection to the remark made by him against Malaysian Hindus during a talk in Kota Baru on August 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

Zakir Naik’s statement was recorded at Bukit Aman Police Headquarter in Malaysia. He was accompanied by his lawyer Akhberdin Abdul Kader.

Zakir Naik was questioned for the second time under Section 504 of the Penal Code of the Malaysian law for the intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Sources say that Zakir Naik may issue a video statement in his defense on the on-going controversy.

In a public meeting at Kota Baru in Malaysia’s Kelantan, Zakir Naik reportedly said that the Malaysian Hindus were more loyal to the Narendra Modi government in India than to their Malaysian prime minister.

Reacting to Naik’s controversial comments, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir on Sunday said it was “quite clear” that Naik wanted to participate in racial politics. “He is stirring up racial feelings. The police will have to investigate whether it is causing tension; obviously, it is,” he said.

Following his remarks, seven states of Malaysia have decided to ban Zakir Naik from holding any public gathering or delivering religious speeches. The seven states include Melaka, Johor, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Sarawak.