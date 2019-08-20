Kashmir Issue : After call with PM Modi, Donald Trump dials Pak PM Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump has in a phone conversation asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to “moderate rhetoric” with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to reduce tensions.

Mr Trump’s call with Mr Khan – the second in less than a week – came soon after a 30-minute conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which PM Modi raised the issue of “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by leaders of Pakistan.

Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Mr Trump spoke by telephone with Mr Khan to discuss “the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

During the conversation, Mr Trump “reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint” on both sides, the White House said.