Man arrested for spreading rumours

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man for spreading rumours. He has been spreading rumours that have created panic among people.

The police have arrested Yashbir Singh alias ‘Badshah’ alias ‘don’ a native of Khour. Sigh is a history-sheeter and drug addict. The police have also informed that there are many cases against him.

Public at large is further advised not to believe in such rumours/ baseless news and not to further spread such news without verifying from authentic sources: Home Secy, J&K — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 19, 2019

On Sunday, there was a panic situation in the city as people were panic in buying and has heavy rush outside the fuel stations. The police made a detailed investigation of this. The police investigated what caused the panic situation among people and later found that and found that the rumours spread buy him has caused the situation.

The investigation in the case is going on. The police are questioning the accused to know about the motive behind spreading rumours.