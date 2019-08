SFI leaders Shivaranjith and Nasim, the accused in the stabbing of University College student, admits to committing malpractice in the PSC exam. They admitted receiving answers to 70 percentage questions through SMS.

However, the Crime Branch didn’t receive a clear answer to how the questions got out. The statement of the accused was recorded at Poojappura Central Jail. Crime Branch also said that the offenders gave different answers to questions.