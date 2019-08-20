Underworld ‘Don’ Chhota Rajan, gets 8-year jail term

Thje dreaded underworld Don of Mumbai. Chhota Rajan gets an 8-year jail term in a murder bid case. A Mumbai court has sentenced the gangster eight years of rigorous imprisonment for an attempted murder and extortion case.

Special court judge A T Wankhede convicted Rajan and five others under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of 5 lakh rupees on each of the accused.

The case dates back to 2012 when hotelier B R Shetty was shot at in suburban Andheri.

Prior to this, Chhota Rajan was convicted for the murder of journalist J Dey. Last year, a Mumbai court had sentenced him for life in that case.

Rajan is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail following his arrest in Indonesia and subsequent deportation to India in October 2015.