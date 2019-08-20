Video shows alligator climbing fence: Watch

A video of a huge alligator climbing a fence has been spreading on social media like a wild storm. The incident took place in Florida, USA. The alligator is seen climbing the fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville in Florida.
The video was shot by Christina Stewart. She was driving by the camp and saw the alligator calmly climbing the fence. She wrote on Facebook ” Glad I got to watch him or her crawl over the gate and disappear”. The video has seen by 3 lakh viewers.
