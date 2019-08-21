Forget nuke, we will use solar reflectors – says Elon Musk

After going on a Twitter roll a few days ago with his idea of “nuking” Mars to increase the temperature of the planet’s atmosphere, Elon Musk is back again, this time with an idea that seems more reasonable and safe – using solar reflectors to increase the warmth. He said that an increase in temperature will make it easier for us to colonize Mars. Along with his new tweet, he also revealed that his initial idea was not to launch a large scale nuclear attack but to make continuous low fallout nuclear explosions above the atmosphere to create artificial suns, and the process won’t be making the planet radioactive. Elon Musk has been really enthusiastic about colonizing Mars and let’s hope that maybe one day he will.