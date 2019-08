Supreme Court has said Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his petition for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case will be put before the CJI to consider for urgent listing.

The CBI, meanwhile, continues its efforts to locate P Chidambaram even as the former Union finance minister’s legal team asked the agency not to take any coercive action against him. The ED has also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram.