Two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu produced a commanding performance in her opening match at the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked in good touch as she controlled the rallies and outsmarted Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po 21-14 21-14 in a 43-minute contest.

Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist, had lost to Zhang at the India Open finals last year.