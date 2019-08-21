Kashmir Issue : Bangladesh backs India, says Article 370 an internal matter

After a host of countries, Bangladesh too has backed India on abrogation of Article 370 that scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was India’s internal matter.

“Bangladesh maintains that Article 370’s abrogation by Indian Govt is an internal issue of India. Bangladesh has always advocated, as matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace&stability and development should be a priority for all countries,” Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal favoured dialogue and peaceful resolution of the India-Pakistan disputes including the Kashmir issue. Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the Indian leadership is capable of resolving any issue peacefully. This was the first time that Nepal officially spoke about Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Russia too extended its support to India on the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the change in status and division into Union Territories was carried out within framework of the Constitution of India.

Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it expects that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the change by Delhi in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.