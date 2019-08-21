Kerala Floods : Govt to avoid Onam celebrations and salary challenge this year

Pinarayi government decided to avoid extravagant Onam celebrations this year in the aftermath of flood disasters in the state. The decision was taken at the cabinet meet convened today. There will be no salary challenge and also decided to give bonuses to government employees like last year. A decision has not been taken on festival allowances.

Onam celebrations are conducted to help local artists. So, the government decided not to resort to stringent measures like cancellation of Onam celebrations like last year’s, said Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran.

A decision has been taken to distribute the immediate financial assistance announced by the government to flood victims before September 7. The Rs 10,000 financial aid announced will be given under the supervision of ministers in all districts. The decision taken in the last cabinet meet was to select the entitled after preparing a list under the leadership of panchayat secretary and village officer.