Man vs Wild episode with PM Modi becomes world’s most trending televised event

The popular TV show Man vs Wild episode featuring India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was telecast on August 12, has become the “world’s most trending televised event”, tweeted the host of the show, Bear Grylls. The show’s host Grylls, who exhibits survival techiniques at world’s most “wild” and difficult places, hosted PM Narendra Modi in an episode that showed a side of the Indian Prime Minister which many were unaware of. The show was shot at India’s famous Jim Corbett National Park.

“Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ ?? (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in,” tweeted Grylls.