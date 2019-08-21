NEWS

NSA Ajit Doval meets his counterpart in Moscow ahead PM’s Russia visit

Aug 21, 2019, 09:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The national security advisor Ajith Doval had a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, who is the secretary of the Russian National security ahead of PM’s visit to Vladivostok for eastern Economic Forum ( EEF).

The NSA’s talks with his Russian counterpart covered several regional and international issues. Bilateral cooperation between the two national security councils were also under consideration.

The talks were based on mutual trust and confidence.Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close