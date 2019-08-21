P Chidambaram Missing: Here is How Rahul Gandhi Responded

Delhi HC on Tuesday had rejected Former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX media case. As CBI’s search for him is progressing, the leader’s counsel challenged the court’s order in the SC. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has responded to the issue. As one would expect, Rahul chose to call the entire issue as an attempt to character assassinate Chidambaram.

Modi’s Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr. Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power,” he wrote onTwitter.

Earlier Priyanka Gandhi too had condemned the legal proceedings against Chidambaram.